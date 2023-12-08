Portion of Battle Creek's Linear Park path closed for bridge repairs

Linear Park along the Kalamazoo River, between M-37/South Bedford Road and Stringham Road, will be temporarily closed while crews repair the blue bridge.

BATTLE CREEK — A portion of Battle Creek's Linear Park will be temporarily closed through Dec. 15 as city crews work to repair the blue bridge along the path.

Work hours will generally be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, city officials said, with crews expecting the repair work to be completed by Dec. 15, weather permitting. This section of Linear Park will reopen once repairs are completed.

The Linear Park trail consists of over 26 miles of pathways in Battle Creek with six different loops: the east (6.9 miles), west (6.6 miles), Fell (1.3 miles), Spring Lake at Kellogg Community College (1 mile), Riverside Elementary (1.1 mile) and the perimeter loop (10.5 miles). Linear Park is part of the 4,600-mile North Country Trail, the longest trail in the nation.

Linear Park trail map.

Initially proposed in 1982 to link 11 parks and seven schools, Linear Park was linked together over the ensuing years and completed in its current form in 1997. It was paid for with $1.13 million from the Michigan Land Trust Fund in 1983 and a $3.47 million grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in 1984.

