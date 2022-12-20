Portion of Bitcoin Supply Held by Retail Investors Reaches All-Time High: Glassnode

Andrew Throuvalas
·2 min read

About 17% of Bitcoin’s total circulating supply is now held by retail investors, according to recent public blockchain data curated by analytics firm, Glassnode.

“Not perfect yet, but solid for a 12-year-old asset and definitely trending in the right direction,” tweeted Will Clemente, an analyst at Reflexivity Research, in response to the data. “Bitcoin's supply disperses over time, while fiat's holder base concentrates to whales over time.”

A Glassnode chart shared by Clemente shows the percentage of Bitcoin supply held by retail investors on a steady climb dating back to 2011. Glassnode defines "retail" as holding less than 10 BTC in a wallet, currently worth nearly $169,000.

Data from IntoTheBlock—another blockchain intelligence provider—appears to back this up. The firm’s page on Bitcoin holding distribution shows that addresses possessing 0-10 BTC account for 17.3% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Says Continued Viability in ‘Substantial Doubt’

This figure stood at less than 12% in early 2020, but began to grow exponentially in 2022. Other periods of heavy retail accumulation included late 2013 into early 2014, as well as late 2017—each late bull market/early bear market period for Bitcoin. 

Glassnode has previously defined “entities” as distinct owners of Bitcoin, including clusters of blockchain addresses that could presumably belong to the same owner. In February 2021, it found that entities with less than 10 BTC accounted for 13.9% of supply, a figure that “has been growing over the course of Bitcoin’s lifetime.”

Bitcoin has often been criticized for its significant ownership concentration, which some believe detracts from supporters' claims of decentralization. In November 2020, Bloomberg claimed that just 2% of accounts controlled 95% of all Bitcoin.

However, as Glassnode indicated in a direct response, this figure did not account for the difference between individuals and wallet addresses—including exchange addresses, which can hold Bitcoin on behalf of thousands or even millions of distinct users.

Bitcoin also appears to have a more even supply distribution across various percentiles than other top cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Dogecoin. According to CoinMarketCap, about 64% of DOGE and 38% of ETH is held by addresses with at least 0.1% of the total supply, compared to just 9% of all Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, additional data from IntoTheBlock shows that owners of over 100 BTC account for a shrinking share of total ownership over time—69.5% in 2013 versus 59.8% today.

