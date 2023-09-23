Portion of Boulder's Central Park closed after truck driven through it

Sep. 22—A most unwelcoming sight is now prominent in downtown Boulder, with the addition of temporary fencing that has been placed at the perimeter of Central Park in the wake of a truck being driven in menacing fashion across it earlier this week.

Parts of Central Park will be closed for approximately two weeks for repairs following the Tuesday incident, which nearly caused injury to numerous people who were there at the time.

According to a release, Boulder police received multiple calls about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, concerning a man driving a 2004 Ford pickup through Central Park. The driver narrowly missed hitting multiple people, according to police. He allegedly drove in and out of the property several times, hitting a light pillar, a railing, and a traffic sign, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Bruce Allen Alvey. Alvey, 44, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted murder and could be facing additional charges.

The affected area of the park will be closed for approximately two weeks while the Boulder Parks and Recreation Department assesses the damage and makes necessary repairs. City staff will also use the closure as an opportunity to make other repairs to the high-traffic area, including irrigation, seeding, and aerating.

Full details of the damage and the costs necessary to repair it should be released sometime next week.