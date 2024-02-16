Portion of Dixie Highway in Valley Station reopens following fire
A portion of Dixie Highway in Valley Station has reopened after it was closed in both directions Friday morning due to a structure fire, according to a social media post from Louisville Metro Emergency Services.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the agency stated part of the road in the 13000 block would be closed due to the fire at around 6:40 a.m. An all clear was given roughly an hour later.
There have been no reported injuries.
LENSAlert Traffic Advisory: The 13000blk of Dixie Hwy is back open.
— Louisville Metro Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) February 16, 2024
This story may update.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville traffic: Dixie Highway reopens in Valley Station after fire