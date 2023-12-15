Portion of Grand Forks' Columbia Mall up for auction in January

Dec. 14—GRAND FORKS — A portion of Columbia Mall has been foreclosed and will be sold through a public auction in January 2024.

In May, a foreclosure case was filed against Columbia Grand Forks, LLC; Jamieson Capex Fund, LLC; Oregon Trail Corporation; Jeremy Lynn Carlson and Michael Ray Kuntz. It was alleged the defendants were more than $1 million behind on their mortgage payments to the plaintiff, First International Bank and Trust.

The case was originally scheduled to go to trial in May 2024, but was settled in November with a ruling in favor of the bank.

Jamieson Capex Fund, LLC; Carlson and Kuntz owe the bank a total of $1,330,174.50, according to court documents. In addition, interest on the principal balance of $1,203,445.18 began accruing on Sept. 7 at 12.25% per year until the judgment is paid.

Jamieson Capex Fund, LLC purchased the property for $1,654,071 in 2021, according to previous Herald coverage.

The foreclosed property includes what was previously the Macy's department store in Columbia Mall, as previously reported by the Herald. The property will be sold as a single parcel at a public auction, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2024, at the Grand Forks County Courthouse.

The property will be sold for cash to the highest bidder, according to court documents.