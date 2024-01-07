Portion of Highway 109 collapses after water main break, Portland police say

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say a portion of Highway 109 will remain closed after the roadway collapsed early Sunday morning due to a water main break.

The Portland Police Department made a post on Facebook Sunday, Jan. 7 just after 8 a.m. saying, “Highway 109 will be closed from Jackson Road to Market Street north and south bound lanes due to road collapse.”

Instead of using Highway 109, motorists traveling southbound are being redirected onto East Market and West Market. Meanwhile, those traveling northbound are being redirected to Highway 52.

According to Portland police, nearby businesses — such as Food Lion and Valero — are still accessible.

Shops closer to the road closure are also open but are only accessible by foot, police said.

It remains unknown when the roadway is expected to fully reopen.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

