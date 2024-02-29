Portion of Highway 9 where 4 bicyclists were hit is a dangerous area, community says

TechCrunch

The merger of Indian media assets of Reliance, its portfolio Viacom18 and Disney will create an entity that captures 85% of the country's on-demand streaming service audience and about half of the TV viewers, analysts said, posing bigger challenges to Netflix, Amazon's Prime Video, Apple, Sony and Zee. The merger, which is scheduled to complete by March of 2025, will have exclusive digital and broadcast rights to some of the key sporting events – including the next four years of popular cricket tournament IPL, flagship ICC events, domestic Indian cricket, FIFA World Cup, Premier League, and Wimbledon. Cricket match streaming has been the prime driver of new users for streaming platforms in India.