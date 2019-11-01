Portion of Keystone Pipeline shut down after 380,000-gallon oil leak in North Dakota

A portion of the Keystone Pipeline in North Dakota was shut down this week after more than 380,000 gallons of oil leaked, the pipeline owner said in a statement.

Meanwhile, environmental groups argue that the spill and the pipeline's volatility is why the separate Keystone XL pipeline should not be built.

Pipeline owner TC Energy said Thursday that an estimated 9,120 barrels of oil spilled near Edinburg, North Dakota, affecting 22,500 square feet of wetlands about an hour from the Canadian border.

The oil leak, which would fill about half of an Olympic size swimming pool, was discovered Tuesday and prompted the shuttering of a portion of the pipeline.

Drinking water sources were not affected, though the oil spill will harm vegetation and soil within the wetland area, said Karl Rockeman, director of North Dakota’s Division of Water Quality. He said the leak has been contained within the initial spill zone.

“At this time, we don't see any impact to public health,” Rockeman told USA TODAY, adding that “there should be no disruption and no reason for any special precautions" for residents in the area.

The spill comes amid the debate over Keystone XL pipeline, a proposal initially rejected in 2015 by the Obama administration but approved two years later by the Trump administration. The pipeline would carry tar sands oil from Alberta, Canada, through Nebraska and ultimately to refineries in Texas. A judge will soon decide whether Trump had the authority to issue an executive order approving the $8 billion project.

“This is exactly the kind of spill we are worried about when it comes to Keystone XL being built," Joye Braun, an Indigenous Environmental Network frontline community organizer, told CNN Wire. "It has never been 'if' a pipeline breaks but rather 'when'."

Sierra Club associate director Catherine Collentine said in a statement that pipeline spills have no end in sight.

“We’ve always said it’s not a question of whether a pipeline will spill, but when, and once again TC Energy has made our case for us,” Collentine said.

Both the Indigenous Environmental Network and the Sierra Club have been involved in litigation against the Keystone XL.

TC Energy, based in Calgary, Canada, said it immediately started to shut down the pipeline after identifying a drop in pressure Tuesday night. The company then worked to contain the spill. TC Energy said there were no injuries.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Friday that TC Energy assured him the pipeline leak would be cleaned up "as thoroughly and quickly as possible," the Associated Press reports.

Leaks have been a frequent occurrence in the Keystone Pipeline in recent years. Two years ago, 407,000 gallons of oil spilled onto farmland in northeastern South Dakota. The company initially reported the spill at around half that size.

The current figures for this week’s spill are estimates — TC Energy will not know the exact numbers until after the cleanup effort is complete, the company said.

Opened in 2011, the Keystone Pipeline spans from Canada to the Midwestern United States. Crude oil flows from the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba and through North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri, ending in Illinois and Oklahoma where refineries are located.

Each day, the Keystone Pipeline can handle about 23 million gallons.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

