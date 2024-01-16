Portion of Lansing City Hall floods over the weekend

LANSING — The extreme cold snap that has engulfed Michigan is causing plenty of concerns over frozen or leaky pipes, and city hall wasn't an exception.

A leaking coil on HVAC system spewed water onto the ninth and 10th floors at city hall in downtown Lansing over the extended weekend, impacting the city clerk's office and council chambers, where public meetings are held.

The damage was minimal. although ceiling tiles need to be replaced, said Natalie Hufnagel, a spokesperson for the city.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope took photos of some water damage inside of city hall during the cold snap of mid-January. A city spokesperson, Natalie Hufnagel, said the damage was minimal and mostly to ceiling tiles that will be replaced.

She said no staff members were displaced and the damage may be limited to a few thousand dollars of staff time to remove water from floors and carpets and install new ceiling tiles.

A pre-heat coil, located on the 10th floor, developed a leak over the weekend and water leaked, Hufnagel said. The coil was isolated and the city's maintenance staff immediately worked to repair it, she said.

Chris Swope, the city clerk, said a flooding incident in 2021 was worse, leading to some damage to written records, which had to be put in a freezer and sent to specialists for scanning to be salvaged.

"Luckily we avoided that this time," Swope said. "Nothing was damaged."

Lansing city operations are expected to move in 2025 from the 1950s city hall into the historic former Masonic Temple building a few blocks away in downtown. The move would be propelled by a $40 million state earmark.

The city hall building would then be sold, potentially to a Chicago-area developer who has already produced plans.

