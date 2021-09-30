Portion of Pinellas road named after fallen Deputy Michael Magli

EAST LAKE — A portion of East Lake Road will now bear the name of fallen Pinellas Deputy Michael Magli after a dedication ceremony Thursday.

The Florida Department of Transportation unveiled signs at Forelock Road and Keystone Road honoring Magli, who was hit and killed on the same stretch in February while trying to stop a suspected drunken driver. Magli, 30, worked as a patrol deputy in north Pinellas County. He is survived by a wife and two daughters.

Two Tampa Bay lawmakers introduced bills directing the state to carry out the dedication. Along with Magli, the bills introduced by Sen. Ed Hooper and Rep. Chris Latvala, both of Clearwater, renamed portions of highways after two other Tampa Bay law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

A man slammed his car into Hillsborough Cpl. Brian Lavigne’s cruiser in January, police said, killing him just shy of the start of his retirement. Tampa police Officer Jesse Madsen drove his cruiser into the path of an impaired driver to save others on his way home from a shift in March.

Magli had parked his cruiser in the median on the afternoon of Feb. 17 to grab devices called stop sticks used to deflate tires. He was trying to use them when a pickup truck spun out in the median and struck him.

Tests later showed the driver of the truck, Robert Allen Holzaepfel, had a blood alcohol level three times the limit at which Florida law presumes impairment.

Holzaepfel, 34, faces charges of felony murder, DUI manslaughter and driving with a suspended license. His case was still pending Thursday, with his next court date scheduled for Oct. 18.