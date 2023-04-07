Witnesses: Man jumps on roof, throws rocks at Jacksonville officers in San Jose neighborhood

A busy stretch of St. Augustine Road was shut down for several hours Friday morning in San Jose as police worked to resolve what neighbors described as a bizarre standoff.

One business owner told Action News Jax he was asked by police to evacuate his building of up to 20 employees. Several neighbors were also told to shelter in place.

“I was worried — I didn’t know what was going on. And I never experienced anything like this here. But things happen I guess,” Jimmy Jubran said.

Jubran described a man jumping on the roof of his building throwing rocks at officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

He said police tried to get him down, but he instead jumped to the next roof over. A viewer sent Action News Jax a photo of the man:

Man on top of building on St. Augustine Road

SWAT vehicles, a command center, and dozens of police cruisers were on scene shutting St. Augustine Road between Jernigan and Dawin roads for at least four hours.

Jubran said firefighters were able to get the man down with a ladder trucks.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for information about the man and his condition. We also asked if there were any arrests as a result. At the time this article was published, we have not heard back.

