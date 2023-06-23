Portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County to be named after Sheriff Gene Fisher next week

A portion of U.S. 35 will be posthumously dedicated to Sheriff Gene C. Fisher next week.

U.S. 35 between U.S. 68 and U.S. 42 will be dedicated to Sheriff Gene Fischer, whose career was cut short by his sudden death in 2021.

The ceremony will take place June 30 at the 500 block of Innovation Drive in Xenia at 2 p.m., a Greene County Commissioner spokesperson said.

Fischer began his law enforcement career as a volunteer officer with the Fairborn Police Department. In 1983, he joined the Xenia Police Division and served with that department until 2003, when he was elected Greene County sheriff.

“This is the kind of thing Gene would do. If it was getting something named or whatever, Gene was the one in the trenches to get things like this to happen for other people,” current county Sheriff Scott Anger told News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright back in February.

Anger described Fischer as his older brother, mentor, and best friend.

“There’s some other projects that we have going on, such as the jail, that we’re going to get done in two or three years and some honors will be given to Gene for everything he did to make those things a possibility,” Anger said.

Fisher is a member of the Fairborn City Schools Hall of Honor and was the past President of the Greene County Fraternal Order of Police and the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.

He graduated from Fairborn Parks Hills High School in 1974.

Fisher earned a bachelor’s degree from Capitol University in criminal justice, then got a master’s degree from Tiffin University in criminal justice administration.

Fischer was a Xenia Police Officer for 20 years, from 1983 to 2003.

He became the Greene County Sheriff in 2003 and held that position for the past 18 years.

For more information on attending the highway dedication, visit this website.