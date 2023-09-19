A portion of westbound I-94 in Milwaukee is completely shutdown, what to know

Westbound lanes on Interstate 94 near 35th Street have reopened after a boom truck struck the 35th Street overpass Tuesday morning.

The portion of the freeway was completely shutdown for cleanup and repair after the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m., according to the Milwaukee Police Department. Vehicles were diverted off the highway at the 35th Street exit for a couple hours before reopening.

Traffic appeared to be backed up to the Marquette Interchange during the closure.

