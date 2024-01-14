Portions of I-295 will be closed for bridge replacement, starting Jan. 16. What to know.

WEST WARWICK − Portions of Interstate 295 will be closed intermittently overnight between Jan. 16 and 25 as crews work to replace the Providence Street Bridge in West Warwick.

The state is using "accelerated bridge construction" by building the new bridge next to the old one. The closures are required for crews to place the initial steel beams into place, according to a news release from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

All the closures will happen between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

I-295 South will be closed between Jan. 16 and 18 and on Jan. 21, while I-295 North will be closed between Jan. 22 and 25.

The bridge, built in 1968, has been classified as structurally deficient. It carries 10,500 vehicles per day.

More closures on I-295 will start in the late summer as crews work to demolish the old bridge and move the new one into place. The entire bridge should be complete by spring 2025.

Traffic Alert: What will I-95 North in Providence look like after redesign? A look at the new pattern

Closures from Jan. 16-18 and Jan. 21 on I-295 South

All the closures will happen between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

I-295 South will be closed at Exit 3A, for Route 37 East. I-295 North will remain open.

Detour: Drivers will be directed to Route 37 East to Interstate 95 South. The on-ramp for I-295 South from Route 2 will still be open.

Closures from Jan. 22-25 on I-295 North

All the closures will happen between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

I-295 North will be closed at Exit 1B (Route 2 North). I-295 South will be open.

Detour: Remain on I-95 North to Route 37 West to get back to I-295 North. Drivers getting off on Route 2 North can go toward Route 37 West to get to I-295 North. Exit 1A (Route 113 West) will remain open.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Parts of I-295 to be closed in January for West Warwick bridge work