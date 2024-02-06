Portions of east central through south central Wisconsin are under a dense fog advisory, which could impact the morning commute

Portions of east-central through south-central Wisconsin are under a dense fog advisory, according to the National Weather Service in Sullivan. The Tuesday morning commute is expected to be slower in the impacted areas, so make sure to "give yourself enough time," said weather service meteorologist Cameron Miller.

Pockets of this dense fog are expected to linger until around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Counties under the advisory are Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Jefferson, Waukesha, Rock and Walworth, according to Miller.

What are the dense fog conditions like out there?

"There's fog out there that's limiting visibility down to one-quarter mile," Miller said. "This morning, since temperatures are below freezing, there's also freezing fog out there, so there could be some slick spots on untreated surfaces."

Will the dense fog impact the Tuesday morning commute?

"It's a slower commute, obviously, with these visibilities out there," Miller said. "Just leave enough time so you can travel slower, take more precautions and get to work safely."

What will the rest of the day, week look like?

The dense fog should gradually dissipate Tuesday morning, according to Miller.

The rest of the day is expected to be mostly cloudy, especially along the Lake Michigan shoreline, he said. Scattered peeks of sunshine are expected in the south-central portion of the state, with areas west of Madison having a better chance for more continuous sun.

Tuesday's highs should be around 40 in the Milwaukee area, Miller said, and any areas experiencing sunshine are expected to break into the mid-40s.

The overnight low will be right around freezing.

While there could be some lingering clouds Wednesday, the forecast is looking warmer than today, Miller said. On Wednesday, cloudier areas are expected to see highs in the upper 40s. And, sunnier spots could reach into the low-50s.

On Thursday, areas south of Highway 29 in north-central Wisconsin have "a pretty good chance" to hit the mid-50s for their highs, according to Miller.

But by Saturday, it's looking like temps across the majority of the state will drop down to highs in the upper 30s, which are expected to linger into the upcoming work week, Miller said.

Upper 30s are still "above normal for this time of year," he noted.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Dense fog advisory for areas east central to south central Wisconsin