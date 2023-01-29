Portions of South Mountain Park in Phoenix closed as police search for evidence following discovery of human skull

South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix.

Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve were shut down as Phoenix police investigators searched for evidence in a homicide.

Detectives were investigating a human skull that was found at South Mountain Preserve by a hiker on Jan. 14.

Phoenix officers were called to South Mountain Park near South Central Avenue and West Las Ramadas Drive about 1:50 p.m. after a hiker reported finding a skull.

Due to signs of trauma appearing on the skull, police said the death was being investigated as a homicide.

Phoenix police said detectives were actively following up on all leads and would continue to work with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the victim and any suspect responsible.

This was the third set of human remains to be discovered in a remote area in the Valley this month. On Jan. 7, someone off-roading in a desert area near Buckeye discovered a skull and skeletal remains. On the same day, Phoenix police said a hiker found human remains at Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

