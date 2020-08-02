Portland, America's 'whitest' big city, is an unlikely hub of Black Lives Matter

Navy veteran Adam Winther holds a flag while forming a "Wall of Vets" during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Friday in Portland, Ore. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Participants in the “Wall of Vets” mustered early, setting up a human chain at nightfall in front of the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse.

“I’m a middle-aged white guy. I’ve got a house, two kids, a dog,” said Adam Simmons, 43, a former Army medic in Iraq. “I really don’t need to be here.”

But there he was, along with a dozen or so other veterans — both white and Black — to bear witness and protect demonstrators’ right to protest.

Often called the “whitest” U.S. big city — more than 72% of the population is white — Portland has transformed into a national center for a movement that might seem more at home in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles or another more diverse locale. “Black lives matter” has become a ubiquitous rallying cry in a city where only 6% of the population is Black — while 9% is Latino and 7% of Asian ancestry.

The city of 650,000, a 90-minute drive from snow-capped Mt. Hood, has long had a reputation as an easygoing town with efficient public transportation, mild weather, good public schools and progressive politics. It’s an urban space for people who love the outdoors. Oregon was a leader in the decriminalization of marijuana.

Racial discord seems a distant concern in a state whose history is caught up in the lore of Lewis and Clark, the Oregon Trail and 19th century stagecoaches delivering intrepid pioneers.

But many say the idealized image blots out an ugly legacy of intolerance and antipathy toward Black people, as well as ignoring serious problems such as homelessness and drug use.

A key reason why Portland is overwhelmingly white is that Blacks were excluded from residing in Oregon until well into the 20th century, noted Ethan Johnson, associate professor and chair of Portland State University’s Black Studies Department.

While Oregon experienced an influx of Black workers during World War II, it was the Pacific state that received the fewest number of Black transplants during the 20th century's Great Migration from the South, Johnson noted.

That was in part because it was viewed as particularly unwelcome to Black people.

“While this is a progressive city, the other side of the coin is that there is a hidden picture of Black people who are suffering,” he said, citing high rates of high school dropouts, homicides, incarceration and poverty among Black residents.

Gentrification, urban renewal, flooding and other factors have dispersed a Black population that was small to begin with. There is no longer a distinctive Black neighborhood in Portland.

Jorge Mendoza holds a sign while rallying at the federal courthouse Saturday in Portland. (Noah Berger / Associated Press) More

It is, at the same time, a city with a tradition of social movements and activism, including protests in 2003 against the Iraq war, the 2011 Occupy Portland rallies inspired by the Occupy Wall Street movement, and frequent mobilizations focusing on police violence.

“There’s a lot of activism and institutionalization of resistance and support here for people who feel deeply marginalized here, both Black and white,” said Johnson. “There is a consciousness here about inequality … a culture that 'if you’re violating my civil rights, then I’m going to speak up and protest.'”

To this day, some Black residents speak of a kind of subtle racism, a sense of condescension.

“People in the South tell you to your face that you don’t belong here,” said Anita Randolph, a Black neuroscientist at Oregon Health and Science University who previously resided in Atlanta, a majority Black city. “But in Portland it’s not like that. It’s manipulative. … There’s a white savior attitude.”

For some Black protesters, that posture has somewhat dimmed the protest experience.

“I guess I’m not completely happy that white people have to protest so that my concerns get addressed,” said Jay, 19, a Black woman who said she had participated in 50 nights of protests but did not want her surname used so as not to alienate white colleagues.