Portland Area Schools Go Remote As COVID, Staff Shortages Reign

PORTLAND, OR — From Portland to Beaverton, school districts are facing a crisis as they try to stay open. The omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 is forcing districts to switch back to the remote learning procedures that dominated the last year.

The district is "at a tipping point," parents were warned in a letter from the district.

In Portland, parents with kids at Faubion became the latest in the district to be told the school is transitioning to comprehensive distance learning.

"The rapid rise in COVID-19 driven by the omicron variant has contributed to a dramatic rise in absences of students and staff at Faubion," parents were told in a letter.

"The ability to fully staff and safely operate our schools is a key factor that has resulted in the difficult decision to temporarily transition Faubion to distance learning."

Districts across the region are reporting that they are being by a perfect storm of problems, most directly related to COVID-19: there have been severe staffing shortages caused by teachers calling out sick and districts unable to find substitutes; some districts have had to cut bus service because of a shortage of drivers; and parents have been keeping kids home because they are either sick or because parents are concerned.

Here's a list of schools that are or have transitioned to remote learning:

Portland: In addition to Faubion, Portland Public Schools has moved Cleveland, McDaniel, and Roosevelt High Schools, as well as Ockley Green Middle School. They are all on remote through at least Friday but it could be extended.

The Parkrose District has shifted all of its schools. No deadline has been set for students to return.

Beaverton: On Monday, the district warned about being on a tipping point. As of Tuesday late afternoon, nothing had changed.

Hillsboro: Two elementary schools are have been shifted to remote learning. Indian Hills Elementary students will be out until the 18th and students at Brookwood Elementary School will be out through the 20th.

Forest Grove: Forest Grove High School will be on distance learning through at least January 1.

The Tigard-Tualatin School District says that starting Thursday, Tualatin High School, Tigard High School, Fowler Middle School, Hazelbrook Middle S school, and Twality Middle School will all be on remote through at least January 21.

This article originally appeared on the Portland Patch