How Portland became nation's hotbed for clashes between protesters and federal agents

In the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death in May, Portland Police Chief Jami Resch issued a statement she had hoped would help keep a lid on rising tensions in her city by condemning the fatal police encounter in Minneapolis as running "contrary to our fundamental duty to protect and serve."

Two months after making the statement, Resch is no longer the top cop, having resigned in June and replaced by a Black police lieutenant, and Oregon's largest city has become the nation's major flashpoint for protests and violent clashes with law enforcement officers.

In addition to being a rallying point for a continued protest movement, Portland has also become for some a symbol, as Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone (or CHOP, for short) was before it, of liberal cities out of control, besieged by crime and lawlessness.

The images of people in the streets, fires burning and clashes with law enforcement have become wallpaper in some circles and were seized on by the Trump administration as a reason to step in, as the president has threatened to do in Chicago and elsewhere.

Some demonstrators say Trump's deployment of federal agents in camouflage and their aggressive tactics, including the use of tear gas and scooping up protesters in unmarked vans, has fueled the unrest and bolstered the resolve of some protesters to take a more militant stance.

In any event, a divide has emerged in Portland between those who are looking to peacefully protest police brutality and call for police reform and those looking to foment chaos and violence. And whereas other cities, such as New York, which saw large protests, attacks on police officers, looting and vandalism in the wake of Floyd's death, have managed to stabilize the situation, Portland has not.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the federal officers have "acted as an occupying force [and] brought violence."

PHOTO: Federal officers disperse protesters outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (Noah Berger/AP) More

In a response on Thursday, Trump tweeted that Brown "isn’t doing her job."

"She must clear out, and in some cases arrest, the Anarchists & Agitators in Portland," Trump said in his tweet. "If she can’t do it, the Federal Government will do it for her. We will not be leaving until there is safety!"

Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon, isn’t doing her job. She must clear out, and in some cases arrest, the Anarchists & Agitators in Portland. If she can’t do it, the Federal Government will do it for her. We will not be leaving until there is safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Here's what we know about the situation in Portland:

Standoff with federal agents

On Wednesday night, the 62nd consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, protesters clashed once again with federal agents guarding the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, which has become a focal point of the civil unrest. Around 11 p.m., federal agents in riot gear fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters attempting to breach a fence around the courthouse after agents warned them to disperse. Several arrests were made as the standoff continued into Thursday morning.

The clashes came hours after Brown, a Democrat, announced on Twitter that she had spoken with Vice President Mike Pence and an agreement to withdrawal federal agents from the city was struck provided that local officials could assure that federal buildings would be protected -- the primary reason agents from Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Protective Service were dispatched.

PHOTO: Federal officers advance on retreating demonstrators after an illegal assembly was declared during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, July 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP) More

But in a warning to Brown and other local officials, Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said federal agents would remain in the city until it is clear that state troopers and Portland police have gotten a handle on the violence.