Portland cannabis store burglars make off with fake gummies

Nov. 28—A botched burglary attempt that took place early Friday morning at a Portland cannabis dispensary resulted in the theft of some fake gummies and packaging, but no products containing THC, according to Portland police.

Major Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department said the two male suspects forced their way into Sweet Dirt, a cannabis dispensary located at 1297 Forest Avenue, shortly after midnight Friday. The suspects have not been apprehended, but police continue to investigate.

Martin said the burglars broke several display cases and stole the contents, but nothing that contained THC or Tetrahydrocannibinol, which is the major psychoactive component of cannabis, were stolen. The items that were taken were for display only.

Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann told News Center Maine that cannabis and other merchandise of value were locked in a safe at the time of the burglary.

Sweet Dirt, in a post on its Facebook page, said it was forced to close the store on Friday due to an unforeseen circumstances. The cannabis company offers adult-use (recreational) cannabis products.