MUNCIE, Ind. — Two East Central Indiana residents, one from Jay County and the other from Henry County, have been charged in recent days with sexually abusing children.

Dominick Allen Huffman, 22, of Portland, was charged Monday in Jay Circuit Court with child molesting, child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

He is accused of sexually abusing and taking lewd photographs of children in Jay County in 2020. His arrest came after an acquaintance found photos and videos of nude children on Huffman's cellphone.

Court documents indicated Huffman had at least three victims, all under the age of 12. The child he is accused of molesting was eight years old.

The molesting charge against the Portland man is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison. The other two charges are level 5 felonies with maximum six-year sentences.

In Henry Circuit Court 2, New Castle resident Richard Daniel Neal, 32, is charged with two counts of child molesting, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Court documents allege he sexually abused a five-year-old girl.

Neal was released from the Henry County jail after posting a $20,000 surety bond and a S3,000 cash bond. He was reportedly arrested on Sept. 12.

His attorney has requested that the New Castle man be evaluated by court-appointed mental health professionals.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Portland, New Castle men charged with sexually abusing children