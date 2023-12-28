Portland, New Castle men face child sex abuse charges in Madison County

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Portland man has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of child molesting in Madison County court.

The charges — both Level 4 felonies carrying maximum 12-year prison terms — were filed against 24-year-old Dusty Ray Cox in June.

Cox is accused of repeatedly fondling a juvenile when he visited her family's home in May.

Interviewed by a Madison County sheriff's deputy, Cox reportedly acknowledged having slept in the same bed with his accuser, but maintained he did not recall molesting her "because he was asleep."

Last week, a plea bargain in which the Portland man agreed to plead guilty was submitted in Madison Circuit Court 4. A hearing at which Cox would be sentenced if the agreement is accepted has been scheduled for Jan. 23.

He continues to be held in the Madison County jail under a $10,000 bond.

in other court news:

New Castle man accused of of sexual abuse

A New Castle man has been accused of sexually abusing the 11-year-old daughter of an acquaintance in Anderson.

The charge against 45-year-old Eusebio Xolio Chigo, a Level 4 felony, was filed in Madison Circuit Court 4 in May 2020, but he was only recently arrested.

A trial has not yet been scheduled. Chigo is also listed in court documents at the Anderson address where he apparently lived in 2020. He is being held in the Madison County jail under a $20,000 bond.

