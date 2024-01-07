Portland city council candidate Angelita Morillo on ‘breaking the divide’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some 40 candidates have already expressed their intention to run for the 12 seats on the new Portland City Council by applying for matching funds from the city’s Small Donor Elections program. That’s even though the first day to officially file for the November election isn’t until June 5.

Those 40 people already throwing their hat into the ring include Angelita Morillo, who has worked in City Hall before in constituent services and as a policy advocate for Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon. Additionally, she serves on Portland’s Rental Services Commission and is now running in one of four newly-created Portland districts, District 3, which includes inner Southeast Portland.

As this week’s guest on Eye on Northwest Politics, Morillo discusses how her immigration from Paraguay to the U.S. as a child informed her interest in local politics, how her involvement in Portland’s political scene inspired her campaign and how she uses TikTok to break down the divide between local government and the public.

Morillo also touches on her experience being homeless and how she would improve or change Portland’s current approach to homelessness, including the handling of Portland Street Response.

With the large number of candidates and city budget constraints, the Small Donor Elections fund is limiting how much candidates can get in matching funds, from up to $300,000 to around $120,000 tops. Morillo closes out the conversation with how this ultimately affects her campaign.

