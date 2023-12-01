Portland city officials approve $2.5M contract for police body cameras

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s official: Portland police officers are getting body cameras.

Portland City Council approved $2.5 million to fund a contract with Axon Enterprises, a company that provides body camera services to law enforcement across the U.S.

The vote comes after a two-month pilot program involving 150 officers, which Portland Police Association President Aaron Schmautz said went smoothly.

“Most of the issues that came up were very low level. Just navigating when to turn them on, whether or not we should be recording 30-minute commutes to calls – that sort of thing,” Schmautz said.

The policy for the pilot program stated that officers would need to activate cameras whenever they were conducting any kind of police work with members of the public. The cameras would also automatically activate if they got a call, turned on lights and sirens, or pulled a taser or gun.

“Making sure that officers understand the process and embrace it and work that into their internal culture is probably more important than threatening with sanction if they make a mistake,” Yume Delegato of the Police Accountability Commission told KOIN 6 before the pilot began.

Portland is the last major city in the country to adopt police body cameras, and officers will be required under state law to tell people they are recording.

Jude Al-Ghazal with the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon previously said “every individual person has a right to their privacy, especially from government overreach and government surveillance.”

