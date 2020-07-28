Portland demonstrator gives protest advice

19-year-old Wolfgang Taylor has been attending protests in Portland every night. He spoke to the AP about how protesters can protect themselves with gas masks and other equipment. (July 28)

Video Transcript

WOLFGANG TAYLOR: I've been out here so much that-- that-- that a mask I've worn for one night is so saturated with tear gas that if I exhale hard enough, you could see, like, a cloud of smoke come out of it. That's-- that's pepper and tear gas saturated through my mask. That's why if I get a respirator or a gas mask, I wear three of these, plus respirator filters.

Why I'm on the front line? To help protect the people behind me. Because every shot that they waste on me and my shield is a shot that they don't get to use on someone else who is ill-equipped compared to me. The hotheads who go out there with absolutely nothing, who think that they're invincible, who oftentimes they're on the ground within 10 to 15 seconds, screaming "Medic!"

And a good way to test your respirator is put your hands over the intake. If it sucks in around your face, you have no-- you have no air leaks, like this. If your mask does that, you have no air leaks.

It's recommended that you wear boots, because they do shoot at your feet.

A respirator like this does just fine, but you do need to find eye protection. Preferably something that creates an airtight seal around your eyes, like swim goggles.