Portland development services asks council for over $6 million to avoid cuts as downtown development stalls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Facing floundering revenue, the Portland Bureau of Development Services — which handles city building permits, code enforcement, inspections and land use — anticipates that it will run out of money by the summer of 2025 if it doesn’t find a more stable source of funding.

Portland Bureau of Development Services Director David Kuhnhausen told the city council at Tuesday’s Community and Economic Development budget meeting that high interest rates, declining market values and low-investor confidence — especially downtown — has affected the bureau’s ability to turn a profit since 2018. Currently, 97% of BDS funding comes from service fees.

“We’re seeing far-less demand for these large-scale developments,” Kuhnhausen said. “We’re seeing projects that are currently in the review stage being put on an indefinite hold, and we’re seeing some projects being outright canceled because the developers no longer have either the means or the interest to develop in the city of Portland.”

BDS has spent more money than it has made since the 2018-2019 fiscal year. (City of Portland)

In order to keep its current level of operations afloat, BDS has dipped into its reserves at a rate of $2.8 million per month since July. The current method of funding is unsustainable, Kuhnhausen said, and will ultimately exhaust the department’s reserves.

“Should that happen, the Bureau of Developmental Services will not be able to continue to operate as we currently are,” Kuhnhausen said. “We will need to cut expenditures through massive layoffs in order to achieve 100% cost recovery. Our services would be cut, our permitting and inspection timelines would increase substantially, and once the economy improved and the construction industry picked back up, we would not be able to support that increased demand for services because of a lack of staff.”

In order to maintain the city’s desired level of BDS operations through April 2026, when the BDS Financial Advisory Committee estimates that development will rebound in the city, Kuhnhausen asked the city council to approve an increase in BDS fees and a one-time allotment of $6.2 million from the city’s general fund. Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the Community and Economic Development service area, said that the city should avoid repeating mistakes made during the Great Recession, which included laying off numerous BDS workers. These layoffs, she said, significantly slowed the city’s economic recovery.

“Lessons learned,” Rubio said. “We have the benefit of looking in hindsight and actually trying to safeguard from some of those very hard lessons. Right now we’re at a juncture where Portland simply can not afford to lose that capacity and expertise if we want to recover in the way that we plan to.”

Another strategy to save the BDS budget, which was already approved by the city council in the summer of 2023, is for the city to streamline BDS services and fees and rebrand the bureau as the “Single Permitting Authority.” While Kuhnhausen is seeking permanent funding from the city, Mayor Ted Wheeler said that the city is currently unable to solve BDS’s long-term funding issues due to its current focus on fighting homelessness and addiction. However, he said that the city hopes to give BDS a path for success to manage its immediate budgetary problem.

“This budget is a meltdown budget,” Wheeler said. “This is going to be: Every bureau comes up here and tells us the same thing. You’ve got to fund us additional dollars out of the general fund or we’re going to significantly reduce our services, and that is true. We have made the hard decision to focus on public safety and homelessness and that means other service areas are going to suffer.”

