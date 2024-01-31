Portland Diamond Project in negotiations to purchase 164-acre RedTail Golf Course for potential MLB park

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Portland Diamond Project isn’t giving up on bringing MLB to the Rose City, confirming a report by John Canzano on Tuesday.

The PDP confirmed that the group is in negotiations with the City of Portland to acquire the 164 acres of RedTail Golf Course on the outskirts of the city. Canzano reports that the deal is worth $50 million.

“After careful consideration of many other Portland Metro area properties, we have decided that the scale, the timing, the availability and the opportunity that this site possesses, simply could not be a better fit for our project,” PDP founder and president Craig Cheek said in a statement. “We think this site not only will put us in the best position to acquire an MLB team, but will afford the Portland Metro area the chance to build something truly transformative; a game changer, economically, and socially.”

The group has been linked to several other sites, including an idea of taking over the land the Lloyd Center Mall currently stands on. However, the site is smaller and filled with more legal tape than RedTail.

The land RedTail resides on is currently owned by the City of Portland, but was annexed to Beaverton back in 2003. It resides off of Highway 217 next to the corner of SW Scholls Ferry Road and SW Hall Blvd.

