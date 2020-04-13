Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Friday, April 24

PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, April 24 to review its first quarter 2020 financial results.

Portland General Electric's first quarter 2020 earnings summary will be released before financial markets open in the United States on April 24.

The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president, finance, CFO and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director of investor relations and treasury.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric's investor website at investors.portlandgeneral.com, select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on April 24 through May 1 at 2 p.m. ET. To access the recording, call 855-859-2056 (toll-free US/Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international toll call) and enter access code 6192425.

About Portland General Electric Company: Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves 895,000 customers in 51 cities, has 16 generation plants in five Oregon counties, and maintains and operates 13 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2019, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $4.7 million and volunteered with more than 700 schools and nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/cleanvision.

SOURCE: Portland General Company

For more information please contact:

Andrea Platt, PGE, 503-464-7980

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-friday-april-24-301039581.html

SOURCE Portland General Company