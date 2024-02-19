Portland’s GLEAN art exhibit ‘gives new meaning to garbage’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’ve all heard the phrase, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” But in a new Portland exhibition, that trash could be art, too.

The 2023 GLEAN Artists-in-Residence Exhibition showcases the work of local artists who spent months combing through trash from the Metro Central transfer station for inspiration and materials – ranging from construction materials, and worn tires, to tapestries to create art.

Metro says the collections provide a unique perspective on waste in the Portland area and allow viewers to see the value in reusing once-unwanted items.

Diego Morales-Portillo was selected among six artists for Metro’s GLEAN exhibition – repurposing trash into art (Oregon Metro Communications Department.)

Metro’s 2023 GLEAN exhibit features work from artists including Santigie Fofana-Dura (Oregon Metro Communications Department.)

Adia Gibbs was selected among a small group of artists to exhibit artwork for Metro’s GLEAN exhibit – crafting trash into artwork (Oregon Metro Communications Department.)

Metro’s 2023 GLEAN exhibit included artwork from Arielle Brackett – who was among a small group of artists tasked with taking materials from Metro’s central transfer station and turning into art (Oregon Metro Communications Department.)

“Metro is a proud partner of GLEAN,” said Metro Councilor Christine Lewis. “We hope that by seeing what the GLEAN artists were able to create with discarded materials, people in greater Portland will be inspired to repair, reuse or donate items that they would otherwise throw away.”

The exhibit opened on Feb. 9 at the Parallax Art Center in Portland and runs through March 15 with free admission.

GLEAN was created in 2010 as a partnership between Metro, Recology – the waste management company that operates the Metro Central transfer station—and Reclaim It, a nonprofit that focuses on art and waste reduction.

Every spring, a jury selects local artists to participate in the program — requiring at least 95% of each piece of art to be made with materials from the transfer station.

“The GLEAN program showcases that many discarded items are still full of use,” said Lewis. “Each year, I look forward to seeing what talented local artists in our community are able to create with materials gleaned from the Metro Central transfer station.”

The 2023 GLEAN Artists include Arielle Brackett, Santigie Fofana-Dura, Sapata Fofana-Dura, Adia Gibbs, Diego Morales-Portillo, and Nathaniel C. Praska.

