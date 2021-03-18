Portland incident adds to fears of rising anti-Asian racism

Gillian Graham, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·8 min read

Mar. 18—Marpheen Chann was both surprised and unsurprised to learn that an Asian American woman in Portland was the victim of an attack police say was racially motivated.

Surprised because it happened just down the road from his home in Portland, a city he sees as a welcoming place that has led Maine on issues like LGBTQ rights. And yet not surprised because of increasingly racist rhetoric against Asian Americans locally and across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

"There's a lot of fear, uncertainty, sadness that this is happening when times are already especially tough. We've dealt with a year of anti-Asian racism and xenophobia because of the virus," Chann said. "We've been going about our days differently, whether it's grocery shopping or going around town or driving or waiting in a parking lot. There's always that fear that something might happen."

Portland police say an agitated white man may have committed a hate crime on Monday when he yelled "go back to where you came from" at an Asian American woman before kicking a side mirror off her car. The woman, who was with her young children when she was accosted outside of an oil change business on Forest Avenue, recorded the incident and reported it to police.

Police identified Troy Sprague, 47, as the suspect. Sprague, who police say is homeless, is facing a charge of criminal mischief as police continue to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime.

Sprague was not arrested or issued a summons because he was acting "manic" and not wearing a mask and ran away from police, said David Singer, a spokesman for the department. Officers will monitor Sprague and issue the summons the next time they come in contact with him, he said.

Members of Asian American communities in Portland say the incident has caused widespread fear, with some people afraid to go to the grocery store or to let their children travel to and from school. Since the Portland incident was reported, the leadership of United Asian Communities, a group formed during the pandemic to unite and support those communities in Maine, has been taking calls from people who talk about only going to the store in groups.

Asian Americans have experienced harassment and micro-aggressions for years, ranging from laws that prohibited immigrants from China in the 1880s to internment of Japanese Americans during World War II to people telling Asian Americans to "go home." Asian Americans are the third most targeted ethnic or racial group after African Americans and Jewish Americans, said Amy Chea, the secretary and chief strategy officer for UAC.

"This is nothing new to us," said Chan Himm, president and CEO of United Asian Communities. "Your heart is broken and it's hurt because of what just happened in our community. To continuously try to calm them and let them know they are safe and secure, that's a hard conversation to have."

Portland's mayor and city councilors issued written statements denouncing the incident on Monday, labeling it as a hate crime. All said the city of Portland is a welcoming community that does not tolerate hate.

"We will continue to work to make Portland a city that welcomes everyone and creates a secured community with a sense of belonging and inclusiveness for all and we stand united against hate," Mayor Kate Snyder said.

Councilor Tae Chong, who is Asian American, cited the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes around the country and said it was unsettling that it happened to a family in Portland.

"Our community is only as good as how safe everyone feels," Chong said. "Hate has no place in our community, where we all call Portland home."

Such incidents that involve violence are relatively rare in Maine, but similar reports of violence and harassment targeting Asian Americans have surged nationally during the pandemic, fueled by rhetoric blaming the coronavirus on China or Asian Americans. While in office, former President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the "kung flu" and "China virus."

The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center has recorded 3,795 incidents targeting Asian American and Pacific Islanders between March 19, 2020, and Feb. 28. Most of the incidents have been aimed at women, and range from verbal harassment to physical assaults. A recent report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism said anti-Asian hate crimes increased 149 percent in American's largest cities last year.

On Tuesday, eight people — six of whom were Asian — were shot to death at three Atlanta-area massage parlors, raising further alarm about hate crimes against people of Asian descent. Police in major cities had already ramped up security in some neighborhoods following violent attacks on Asian Americans in the past year.

Police in Portland have not been receiving more reports of crimes against Asian Americans. In the past year, Asian Americans were victims of three assaults or other violent crimes in the city, but it is not known if race was a factor in those cases, Singer said.

"To be the target of such a racist and hate-induced crime cuts directly against everything we stand for in the city of Portland," police Chief Frank Clark said on Tuesday of the attack on Forest Avenue.

An estimated 1.3 percent of Maine's 1.3 million residents, or roughly 17,000 people, are of Asian descent, according to the U.S. Census. That does not include people who identify with two or more races.

FBI data published by the Anti-Defamation League shows 19 reports of hate crimes in Maine in 2019, one fewer than 2018. Of the 19 incidents in 2019, 10 involved race, although races are not broken down. Seven incidents involved sexual orientation and two involved religion.

FBI hate crime data is not available for 2020, but the ADL lists 19 incidents last year in Maine that did not rise to the level of a crime, up from 16 in 2019. The vast majority of those were related to white-supremacist propaganda.

Chann, president of the Cambodian Community Association of Maine and an educator at the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, said he has heard of other racist actions against Asian Americans in southern Maine, including graffiti painted on the walls of an Asian market and comments made to a local woman while she was leading a church service. He believes some people are hesitant to report harassment or other crimes to police because Asian Americans have not felt heard or that their concerns are addressed.

"I think that's part of the trepidation that many people in the Asian American community feel when something happens. Will police listen? Will officials do anything about this? For a large part of our history in America, the answer has been no," he said. "That's the reason many Asian Americans feel like they can't speak up, because they're just going to be ignored."

Thuy Sullivan, a UAC board member, said she and others in the Vietnamese community have felt uncomfortable and felt real fear, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. As national leaders used language like "China virus" during the pandemic, they noticed people moving away from them in stores, even though they were not more likely to have the virus.

"Many of us in the Asian communities in Portland have had experiences that make them feel very uncomfortable," she said.

Many Asian Americans across the United States hesitate to report that type of biased behavior because they have been brought up in a culture where they were taught not to speak up, said Chea, the UAC's secretary and chief strategy officer.

"These are people who have survived the worst of humanity, war and genocide, and now they're forced to be afraid of radicalized domestic terrorists," she said. "Many Asian immigrants are from authoritarian countries were speaking out against injustice means you are targeted, jailed and murdered."

Theresa Kim, director of legal resources for UAC, is frustrated and discouraged that police did not immediately issue a summons to Sprague in connection with the incident on Forest Avenue. She worries that it will discourage people from speaking up and about what could happen if a future incident escalates to more violence.

"It's a topic that needs to be brought to light and that needs to be talked about," Kim said. "It needs to stop being swept under the rug."

The leadership of United Asian Communities say they are trying to channel the grief, fear and sadness members of their community are feeling into action to combat bias and racism against Asian Americans. By coming together to standup for their communities, they are trying to combat stigmas and empower people to speak out without fear of local or immigration authorities, said Thomas Ling, who serves as vice president of the organization.

"I think right now, in this point in our history, it's more important than ever that the Asian American community is vocal and stands up and unifies and empowers each other," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong emigration wave takes toll on its least political residents - its pets

    Aircraft mechanic Don Yip is one of many thousands leaving Hong Kong after the imposition of a new security law last year and 2019's pro-democracy protests. Unlike many others, he won't leave without his pets. Hong Kong's politics-driven emigration wave, which may see hundreds of thousands relocating to Britain, Canada and elsewhere in coming years, has been a boon for pet relocation companies.

  • Jeremy Lin tells Asian community not to lose hope after Atlanta-area shooting

    Six Asian women were killed in Georgia.

  • Spread of variants accelerate across US; Nevada widens vaccine eligibility; Latino vaccination rates lag in Texas: Live COVID-19 updates

    Cases of coronavirus variants are exploding across the U.S., with more than 1,000 new cases reported in a five-day span. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • Prince Harry has spoken to William and Charles for 1st time since Oprah interview

    The Duke of Sussex has been in touch with both his brother and his father in the wake of his and his wife’s candid interview that’s rocked the royal family.

  • Actor Daniel Dae Kim describes the terrifying moment his sister fell victim to a hate crime

    Actor Daniel Dae Kim appeared on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday where he weighed in on the deadly shootings that occurred in the Atlanta area a day earlier. On Tuesday, a 21-year-old Georgia man, who has confessed to the killings, opened fire in three spas killing eight people, six of them Asian women. While authorities have yet to determine if the murders were racially motivated, Kim shared his sister’s experience as the victim of a hate crime. “She was running in her own neighborhood when a man driving a car came up to her and yelled at her to get on the sidewalk when she was running on the shoulder,” Kim said. “She said she would do that, and the man then backed up and hit her with the car. My sister turned around and was shocked, and told him that ‘You just hit me,’ he backed up the car, and as my sister was walking away, hit her again, knocking her to the ground.” Kim said that though the man had a history of violence against Asian women, he was only convicted of reckless driving. Kim recalled the flippant attitude of the judge when handing down the sentence, comparing it to a sheriff's office spokesman on Wednesday saying the shooter in Atlanta was just having a really bad day. “Just as the sheriff’s spokesman said today that this man was having a bad day,” Kim said, “the judge in the case with my sister said, ‘I can understand why this guy was frustrated, I get frustrated too.’ And that’s what he said, and that’s when the verdict was brought down that this would be reckless driving.”

  • California officials appeal for Asian attorney general

    Elected officials from California's Asian and Pacific Islander communities urged Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday to appoint an attorney general of Asian descent, saying it's critical to have a top law enforcement official who understands and will combat anti-Asian violence. Newsom, a Democrat, will appoint California's next attorney general if Xavier Becerra is confirmed as expected this week as the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

  • Ukraine faces record COVID deaths, PM urges tighter restrictions

    Ukraine registered a record daily high of 289 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, leading the prime minister to urge local authorities to impose stronger restrictions to contain its spread. Ukraine last month prolonged a lockdown until the end of April but allowed regions with fewer COVID-19 cases to ease some curbs. Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said a record number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday - 4,887 people, almost 15% more than the previous highest figure of 4,250 people registered on March 11.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Are All Smiles in Sweet St. Patrick's Day Video

    On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a cameo in a video released by the Irish Foreign Ministry. In the clip, the two are all smiles and rocking green ensembles as they wish the world a wonderful St. Patrick’s Day. And while the couple appears to be happy in the clip, behind the scenes there is turmoil in the royal family following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • 'No one has spoken to her yet': Meghan Markle still uncontacted by senior royals after revealing suicidal thoughts

    'CBS This Morning' host Gayle King said Prince Harry has spoken to Prince William and Prince Charles.

  • Operation Varsity: How the rich and famous cheated the US university system

    The Tiger King producer on his new film about the scam involving US stars such as Felicity Huffman.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • The men who died in the plane that crashed on a Broward street were experienced pilots

    Both of the men who died on a single-engine plane that crashed into an SUV on a Pembroke Pines street near North Perry Airport, killing a 4-year-old boy, were FAA certified pilots.

  • Billie Eilish should've just handed Megan Thee Stallion her Grammy Award if she thought the rapper deserved it

    Like Macklemore and Adele before her, Eilish's acceptance speech for record of the year did nothing to address the racial bias at play in her success.

  • Breyer mum as some liberals urge him to quit Supreme Court

    Forgive progressives who aren't looking forward to the sequel of their personal “Nightmare on First Street," a Supreme Court succession story. The original followed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision to forgo retirement from the high court, located on First Street in Washington, when Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during six years of Barack Obama's presidency, until 2015. Despite some pointed warnings of what might happen, Ginsburg remained on the bench until her death last year at age 87.

  • Japan to end virus emergency in Tokyo despite rebound fears

    Japan on Thursday will approve ending a monthslong state of emergency in Tokyo set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, despite concerns of a resurgence ahead of the spring party season and next week's Olympic torch relay. Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures have been under emergency measures since Jan. 7, mainly requests for restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m. and take preventive measures, as well as asking companies and employees to do more remote work. Similar emergency measures were lifted in six urban areas late last month.

  • 'The Crown' creator doesn't want to dive into storylines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but he needs to reconsider.

    The creator of "The Crown" plans to end the show nearly a decade before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's blind date. That's a big mistake.

  • Mars rover sends back grinding, squealing sounds of driving

    NASA’s newest Mars rover has sent back the first-ever sounds of driving on the red planet — a grinding, clanking, banging affair that by Earth standards would be pretty worrisome. The noises made by Perseverance's six metal wheels and suspension on the first test drive two weeks ago are part of a 16-minute raw audio feed released Wednesday by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “If I heard these sounds driving my car, I’d pull over and call for a tow,” Dave Gruel, an engineer on the rover team, said in a written NASA statement.

  • Seth Meyers Takes Down Tucker Carlson’s Anti-Vaxxer BS

    NBCFox News can’t figure out how it’s supposed to feel about the COVID-19 vaccine.On the one hand, hosts like Sean Hannity want President Joe Biden to personally thank Donald Trump for aiding in its creation. On the other, Tucker Carlson is quickly going full anti-vaxxer, claiming that they are not as effective as they should be and just might be part of a larger government conspiracy (claims that are totally unfounded).“There seems to be some tension at Fox over whether Trump deserves credit for this miraculous medical breakthrough that will save the world,” Seth Meyers said Wednesday, “or whether the vaccines are actually part of a sinister plot to do… something bad, it’s not clear what.”From there, the Late Night host played a recent clip of “human catamaran” Tucker Carlson questioning how “necessary” it is to even take the vaccine at all. Pulling out his SNL-level impression of the Fox host, Meyers went on a long rant that ended with a theory about vaccinations taking away his bladder control.“All these questions have already been answered,” he said. “You could save yourself the trouble of writing your nightly monologue by just using Google. But maybe he doesn’t know how. That would explain why he always looks like Templeton the rat trying to read Charlotte’s web.”How Comedian Nate Bargatze Pulled Off the Funniest Stand-Up Special of the COVID EraMeyers carefully explained to Carlson and any of the millions of elderly viewers who watch his show every night that the vaccine trial data clearly shows how “highly safe and effective” they are.“It’s necessary to take the vaccine if, say, you’re not Tucker Carlson and you can’t do your cushy TV job from the safety of your studio bubble,” he said, “where I’m certain no one is allowed within six feet of you even when there isn’t a pandemic because they might accidentally make eye contact with you and have their souls devoured.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • House Republicans vote to approve restoring earmarks after decade-long ban

    House Democrats introduced earmark reforms in late February, and the GOP just voted to repeal its outright ban of them. The Senate hasn't voted yet.

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle just sold their Hamptons house for $8 million - nearly double what they paid for it in 2019. Look inside the 7-bedroom home.

    The couple bought the house for $4.4 million in the summer of 2019. They're now looking for a home in Florida.