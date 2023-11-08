Portland ‘Karen’ Goes on Racist Rampage After Black Security Guard Tries To Stop Her From Stealing From Store

The gall of some people is just crazy. I understand some people getting mad because someone spoke to you demeaningly or disrespectfully. But going off on someone because you did something wrong is just ridiculous.

Enter Janee Jewell Plummer, a 43-year-old Portland white woman who was charged with two counts of bias crime, two counts of harassment, and a third-degree theft and robbery, according to KATU.

Police say that during her arrest she told officers she had no intention of paying for the food. When asked about the racial slurs, police say Plummer stated “I don’t have to like Black people, and I don’t” and then continued to repeat the N-word several times.

Allegedly, Plummer also tried to push the security guard while telling him that she “owned the store.” (She in fact did not own the store).

While this is racist and illegal behavior is never okay, it’s something that Plummer has been arrested for before. According to KATU, she has had 17 convictions since 1999.

Prior to this incident, her most recent conviction was for attempted robbery in February. She was sentenced to 14 days in county jail and five years probation. During that incident, she was accused of trying to kidnap a woman’s dogs while she was walking them. Plummer allegedly chased this woman with a hammer and threatened to kill her.

