Portland leaders to re-establish anti-gun violence unit

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2020, file photo, Portland, Ore., Police Chief Chuck Lovell calls for an end to violence in the city during a news conference a day after a demonstrator was shot and killed in downtown Portland. The mayor of Portland and city commissioners have reached a deal on proposals intended to stem a spike in gun violence over the past year that includes re-establishing a proactive team of uniformed police officers tasked with preventing shootings. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP, File)
·1 min read

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, and city commissioners have reached a deal on proposals intended to stem a spike in gun violence over the past year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the compromise, expected to be approved Wednesday, would re-establish a proactive team of uniformed police officers tasked with preventing shootings.

The team would operate with greater civilian oversight than its disbanded predecessor.

The move represents an about-face after city leaders in June voted to cut nearly $16 million from the police budget, reductions that included the elimination of the gun violence unit.

The cuts came amid racial justice protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Under the deal, the council would also provide millions of dollars to community organizations for anti-violence work and authorize the hiring of two dozen unarmed park rangers, as a trio of commissioners proposed last week, according to the proposals.

“We agree that the immediate spike in gun violence is a public health threat that requires a public health response that invests in community-based organizations working to change the conditions and environments that foster violence,” Mayor Ted Wheeler and all four commissioners said in a statement Tuesday evening.

There have been at least 284 shootings this year that have left 91 people injured, Lt. Greg Pashley, a Portland police spokesperson, said Tuesday. Firearms have caused 18 of the city’s 25 homicides since Jan. 1.

Statistically, the city is on track to experience 100 homicides if the pace does not slow in the remainder of the year.

Portland recorded 55 homicides in 2020, the highest number in 26 years. Forty-one were fatal shootings, with people of color representing more than half of victims, police statistics show.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘They screwed up,’ expert says in review of deadly Fort Worth Stockyards police chase

    “You chased a guy 100 miles per hour and you want to tell us that’s reasonable?”

  • Facebook does not plan to notify half-billion users affected by data leak

    Facebook Inc did not notify the more than 530 million users whose details were obtained through the misuse of a feature before 2019 and recently made public in a database, and does not currently have plans to do so, a company spokesman said on Wednesday. Business Insider reported last week that phone numbers and other details from user profiles were available in a public database. Facebook said in a blog post on Tuesday that "malicious actors" had obtained the data prior to September 2019 by "scraping" profiles using a vulnerability in the platform's tool for synching contacts.

  • Swiss watchmakers go digital to show off new products, revive sales

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Luxury Swiss watchmakers, usually not big fans of online retailing, are launching a new all-digital Watches & Wonders event on Wednesday to display their latest products, hoping to revive sales hit by the coronavirus crisis. Makers of high-end watches still largely rely on physical stores for sales, but the success of online platforms for pre-owned watches, such as WatchBox or Richemont's Watchfinder, have shown it is possible to sell luxury timepieces online. Pandemic-related factory and store closures hit Swiss watch sales last year and have forced brands to boost their often tiny online business and generally rethink digital activities.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration said Wednesday it has resumed U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department announced it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA. The administration had previously announced $15 million for the Palestinians to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Ontario Has 1.4 Million Unused Vaccines Stockpiled—the Most in Canada

    The province is currently sitting on 1.4 million unused doses of COVID-19 vaccines, more than any other province or territory in the Great White North.

  • How deficit spending could hand Congress to the Republicans

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Recovery Act scored 75% public approval, and it is full of goodies for reliable Democratic constituencies—money for state budgets, union pensions, universities, and the like—often having little to do with the pandemic. Now his infrastructure package is full of spending having little to do with rebuilding America’s roads, bridges and the like, but this time Democrats in Congress may prove more difficultto unite. The price tag to repair America’s infrastructure and electrical grid, accelerate the build-out of windmills, solar power and electric vehicles, lessen inequality by making permanent the stimulus package’s one-year boost to the child, dependent care and earned-income tax credits and food stamps, harden supply chains for medical equipment and semiconductors, and boost R&D to meet the China challenge would require at least $1 trillion a year.

  • 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30's Judging Panel Will Not Be the Same

    The ABC show is welcoming back a familiar face as a full-time judge.

  • Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her

    A staffer who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at the executive mansion said he slammed the door of his office and told her “I don’t care” when she protested, according to an interview published Wednesday. The interview with the Times Union of Albany adds new details to the most serious accusation against Cuomo, who is being investigated after a series of women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The woman spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect her privacy, although her identity is known within the governor's circle, the Times Union reported.

  • Battle for Yemen desert city now a key to Iran, US tension

    The battle for an ancient desert city in war-torn Yemen has become a key to understanding wider tensions now inflaming the Middle East and the challenges facing any efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to shift U.S. troops out of the region. Fighting has been raging in the mountains outside Marib as Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who hold Yemen’s capital of Sanaa, attempt to seize the city, which is crucial to the country’s energy supplies. Saudi Arabia, which has led a military coalition since 2015 backing Sanaa’s exiled government, has launched airstrike after airstrike to blunt the Houthi advance toward Marib.

  • Vadim Nemkov is the Bellator MMA light heavyweight tournament favorite, according to Scott Coker, but the most anticipated bout will be in the first round

    Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.

  • GM is working on an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck

    General Motors confirmed Tuesday an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck is in the works for its Detroit plant.

  • 7 natural ways to whiten teeth and prevent stains at home

    To naturally whiten teeth, you should brush and floss regularly, avoid staining behaviors, and stay away from unproven home remedies.

  • Transgender youth treatment banned by Arkansas

    Arkansas has become the first state to outlaw surgery for transgender people under the age of 18.

  • Tiger Woods missed this year’s Champions Dinner, a cherished Masters tradition

    Charles Coody, the TCU alum who won the 1971 Masters, recalled the first dinner hosted by Tiger Woods. He had a steak, not a cheeseburger.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked a judge to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the judge in the District of Columbia assigned to the case.

  • Trump slips a 'half-hearted defense' of Matt Gaetz past his handlers

    Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and he hasn't exactly offered the strongest defense possible. Trump released a brief, two sentence statement on Wednesday, in which he denied that Gaetz asked him for a pardon. This followed reporting from The New York Times that Gaetz, who has been the subject of a DOJ investigation focused on whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violated sex trafficking laws, sought a "blanket pre-emptive" pardon for himself and allies "for any crimes they may have committed." "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said in his statement. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him." This was the entirety of Trump's statement, which reporter Ben Jacobs dubbed quite a "half hearted defense" of his ally in Congress, while other reporters rejected the notion that it counts as a defense at all. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman had previously reported that Trump wanted to defend Gaetz, but his advisers cautioned him against it. "His first impulse was that he wanted to defend Gaetz," Haberman said on CNN, per Mediaite. "...Several of his advisers have told him that's a very bad idea." The Times also reported that Trump's advisers "have urged him to stay quiet and sought to distance the former president from Mr. Gaetz." And while Trump denied that Gaetz ever personally asked him for a pardon, the Times' original report said that Gaetz "asked the White House" and that "aides told Mr. Trump of the request," but that it's "unclear whether Mr. Gaetz discussed the matter directly with the president." One week later, Trump finally gives a half hearted defense of Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/wYfUbrnhSG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsFox News' new comedy show bombs on Twitter but draws strong ratings

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter." They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded," they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Asian Woman Hit in the Face in Random Attack on Easter in Philadelphia

    Surveillance footage has captured the moment that an Asian woman, 27, was slapped in broad daylight by a homeless man in Center City, Philadelphia. The suspect, identified by police as Alex White, 30, approached two women walking down the street and slapped one of them in the face, according to NBC Philadelphia. An unnamed man who was near the incident was able to provide the footage obtained from his security cameras.

  • DMX to undergo brain function tests, manager says

    In a surprising update on his condition, manager Steve Rifkind confirmed early Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Rap star DMX will undergo a battery of tests to better assess his brain function after a heart attack that followed an alleged drug overdose.

  • Jillian Michaels says she 'slows aging' by eating healthy and exercising no more than 2 hours a week, and experts say she's onto something

    While a healthy diet and active lifestyle can improve longevity, limiting stress and good relationships are just as important, Dr. Noelle Reid said.