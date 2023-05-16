Portland man accused of entering school bathroom, offering needles to student

May 16—A Portland man accused of entering a girls' bathroom at King Middle School on Monday morning and offering a female student hypodermic needles was arrested on multiple charges.

Jacob Warren Horwitch, 43, was charged with criminal trespass, violation of privacy and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. He is being held at Cumberland County Jail.

School officials said they believe Horwitch gained entry to the school by entering a door that had been left open at the start of the school day while students were arriving.

Officers were sent to the school at 8:48 a.m. Monday after receiving a report that a suspicious man had entered the building. When they arrived, the man was near the entrance to Deering Oaks park, Portland police said Tuesday.

An investigation found the man had gone into the bathroom and offered hypodermic needles to a student, police said.

Portland Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday regarding the incident.

"The person entered the school during arrival time when a door had been left open," the statement said. "He was in the building for just a few minutes. The school was never in lockdown. Parents were notified about the incident later that same day. As a result of the incident, we are reinforcing the need to ensure all exterior doors are locked and also reinforcing our process for monitoring entrances."

The incident remains under investigation by Portland police.

Staff Writer Dennis Hoey contributed to this story