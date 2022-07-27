Portland man accused of killing girlfriend at Acadia is back in Maine, heading to court

Jul. 27—Raymond Lester, who is charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend Nicole Mokeme, is back in Maine and will have his first appearance in state court Wednesday.

Lester, 35, arrived in Maine Tuesday night, according to the Maine State Police, and was transported to the Hancock County Jail. He will enter an initial plea before a Hancock County judge at 1 p.m., in Ellsworth.

The Maine Attorney General's Office charged Lester with murder late last month. State police allege that Lester struck and killed Mokeme with his BMW SUV during a retreat she had organized at Acadia National Park.

An affidavit from state police remained sealed from the public on Wednesday, outlining what officers believe happened the night before Mokeme was found. But a federal affidavit from the U.S. Marshal Service details the case and cites numerous witnesses from the retreat who told police that Lester was drinking and driving erratically the night before Mokeme was found dead.

Federal court records also detailed Lester's flight from Maine, with law enforcement agencies in Rhode Island, Georgia and Texas tracking his car with license plate readers.

On Tuesday, a U.S. District judge agreed to dismiss federal charges against Lester for fleeing the state to avoid prosecution. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maine referred all questions to Maine State Police.

State and federal law enforcement agencies spent nearly a month pursuing Lester before arresting him in Cancun, Mexico on July 18.

Lester's criminal record shows a history of domestic violence starting in 2008, when he was charged by Portland police with domestic violence assault. He pleaded guilty, paid a $300 fine and was sentenced to 22 days in jail, according to a statewide criminal history report.

Two women who dated Lester more than 10 years ago detailed a history of abuse in interviews with the Portland Press Herald last month.

Mokeme, 35, had been dating Lester for about three years. She was the creative director of the Rise and Shine Youth Retreat, which offers wellness retreats and other programs for Black youths and adults. She helped organize the Black Excellence Retreat 2022 at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor, where she was killed.

The retreat was the second held in collaboration with the institute and was described as "a getaway for Black folks and their friends and families of all backgrounds to join together in community to celebrate Juneteenth, liberation and Black excellence," according to a post on the retreat's Instagram.

It was supposed to last from June 14 to 20 and was designed to give Black youth and adults a laid-back time for deep rest, outdoor exploration and art.

