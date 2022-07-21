Portland man accused of killing girlfriend was drinking, driving fast before her death, affidavit says

Jul. 21—Raymond Lester, who was arrested late Monday in Cancun, Mexico, was seen by multiple people driving fast and drinking vodka at a retreat in Acadia National Park in the hours before Nicole Mokeme, his girlfriend, was found dead at the site, according to a federal affidavit.

Lester, 35, was charged with murder in Mokeme's death late in June. Police allege that Lester hit and killed Mokeme with his BMW SUV during the retreat she had organized.

Maine State Police and local law enforcement officials found Mokeme early on the morning of June 19 after one witness placed a 911 call around 6:20 a.m., the affidavit states. State police Det. Dana Austin observed Mokeme "laying on a paved walking path with obvious trauma visible on her lower back and her leg area," according to the federal affidavit. Austin also observed several pieces of black plastic around the body, and tire tracks leading from a parking lot to the trail where Mokeme was found.

The federal affidavit written by Deputy U.S. Marshal Jesse Belanger, cites details from a state affidavit, which includes the observations of numerous witnesses who were attending the retreat.

The night before Mokeme was found dead, one witness saw Raymond "driving a newer-style black truck and drinking vodka," the affidavit states, and Lester told that witness something to the effect of Mokeme "doesn't like me anymore."

Other witnesses observed a black SUV traveling fast around the retreat area, blasting loud music. At a dinner that evening, witnesses told investigators that Lester "had behaved appallingly;" he was "hammered," "seemed pissed off" and "was driving fast in the area with a bottle of vodka."

After Mokeme's body was found, police in Portland and South Portland went to Lester's and Mokeme's addresses to try to find him and the missing SUV, but were unsuccessful.

The affidavit describes several weeks of searching for Lester, after investigators initiated a manhunt.

Lester's SUV was tracked by a license plate reader in Canton, Massachusetts around 3:15 p.m. on the day Mokeme was found.

Authorities then tracked the SUV, using, cellphone data, in Warwick, Rhode Island, the next day.

The SUV was later tracked to Georgia and Texas.

Federal investigators said they have not yet located the vehicle.

Mokeme was the creative director of the Rise and Shine Youth Retreat, which offers wellness retreats and other programs for Black youths and adults. She was one of the organizers of the Black Excellence Retreat 2022 at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor, where she was killed.

The retreat was the second held in collaboration with the institute and was described as "a getaway for Black folks and their friends and families of all backgrounds to join together in community to celebrate Juneteenth, liberation and Black excellence," according to a post on the retreat's Instagram.

The retreat was scheduled from June 14 to 20 and was designed to give Black youth and adults a laid-back time for deep rest, outdoor exploration and art.