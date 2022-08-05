Portland man accused of striking police officer in stolen car is arrested in Idaho

A Portland man accused of striking and seriously injuring a police officer with a stolen car last month was arrested this week in northwest Idaho, police said.

Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson, 33, was taken into custody on Aug. 2 by Idaho State Police. He is wanted on warrants out of four Oregon counties and will be extradited in the coming weeks.

On the morning of July 24, police were called about a stolen pickup truck in eastern Portland.

When officers arrived, Anderson allegedly "got into the vehicle and attempted to flee, striking the officer with the stolen car."

Police say Anderson then crashed into another vehicle that was occupied by two people, including an elderly woman who had to be taken to a hospital.

PORTLAND MAN, 82, DIES AFTER UNPROVOKED ATTACK AT BUS STOP, POLICE SAY

The police officer was also treated at a local hospital for serious, nonlife-threatening injuries. Officers later located the stolen pickup truck, but Anderson was nowhere to be found.

About a month before the July incident, Anderson was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into another car and a tree. He was cited for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and other charges.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell appeared to reference Anderson in a tweet on July 26 when he said that officers have recently "been shot at, had suspects fight with them, run over by a vehicle and another almost run over."

"Officers are answering 911 emergency calls trying to help people," Lovell tweeted. "They deserve to go home at night to their loved ones. They deserve and need the community's support as they continue to help make a difference in this city."

Anderson was listed as an inmate at the Nez Perce County Detention Center in Idaho on Thursday. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.