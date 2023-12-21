Portland man accused of trying to sell stolen construction tool worth thousands

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is in custody after trying to sell a stolen construction tool worth several thousand dollars Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Portland resident Jeremy Sells, 41, faces a charge of first-degree theft along with an outstanding warrant. According to police, the tool had been stolen in Clark County in June 2023.

Officials say Sells was also arrested in June for trying to sell another tool stolen from the same victim.

