Portland man arrested, charged with domestic violence assault and arson

Oct. 31—A Portland man accused of setting fire to an apartment building on Pembroke Street in Portland on Sunday night was arrested in Yarmouth on Monday morning.

Marcus Trusty, 46, of Portland, has been charged with domestic violence assault, arson, aggravated criminal mischief, reckless conduct and violation of probation, Portland police Maj. Robert M. Martin said in a statement. Trusty was being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Portland police officers went to an apartment on Pembroke Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday to investigate the report of a domestic violence assault. Officers filed an incident report and identified Trusty as a suspect, but he had fled prior to their arrival. Martin said investigators believe that Trusty returned to the apartment and started the fire after officers left.

The Portland Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at 73 Pembroke St. around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was determined to have been set. The Pembroke Street property is a multiunit apartment building housing a number of elderly and handicapped individuals, Martin said.

"We are fortunate that Portland Fire was able to arrive on scene and quickly contain and extinguish the fire," Martin said.

Portland police detectives, assisted by Yarmouth police, took Trusty into custody just after 9:30 a.m. Monday in Yarmouth.