Portland man arrested in molesting probe

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child who visited his home.

Nathan M. Ross, 40, was charged last week in Jay Circuit Court with child molesting, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

Ross is accused of assaulting a girl in her early teens in January. His accuser was examined at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Another juvenile told authorities they witnessed the incident.

Ross is also accused of sending the girl a text message soliciting sex. He denied the allegations against him when questioned by Portland police.

In 2021, the Portland man was twice convicted of possession of meth.

In other court news:

Charges dismissed: Prosecutors last week dismissed charges against a Muncie man who had faced three counts of child molesting.

Shawn P. Laber, 35, formerly of Alexandria, had been arrested on those charges in May 2019.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Portland man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile