Portland man charged for drug possession, illegally possessing firearm

1
Bonnie Washuk, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·1 min read

Jan. 14—Portland police arrested a Portland man after answering a call of suspicious activity on Woodford Street.

Police discovered Tyson Dyer, 35, sitting in his vehicle, and observed a firearm magazine near his waistband. Dyer cannot legally possess a firearm because he is a felon, police said.

Upon a search of his vehicle, police recovered a 9mm handgun and six loaded firearm magazines, two of the magazines held 21 rounds each. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were also discovered in Dyer's vehicle, police said.

Dyer, a previously convicted felon, has been charged with unlawful possession of schedule drugs and illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

"We are fortunate that this gun was taken out of the hands of a person that was not allowed to possess it," Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham said in a prepared statement. "My officers don't carry 106 rounds of ammunition, and I'm afraid to think what could have happened if he wasn't taken off the street," Gorham said.

The chief added that Portland has had more than 50 incidents of gun violence in the last year.

"Thanks to efforts like this, we are hoping to lessen that number in 2023," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran and Syria set to renew long-term economic agreement

    Syria and key ally Iran agreed Saturday to renew an economic strategic arrangement between the two countries as Damascus prepares to welcome Iran’s president in the near future. Since Syria's uprising turned into civil conflict in 2011, Tehran has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to help President Bashar Assad stay in power amid fighting that killed hundreds of thousands of civilians and displaced millions. Iran has also been a critical economic lifeline for Syria, delivering fuel and credit lines worth billions of dollars to help Damascus offset crippling Western-led sanctions.

  • Why the IRS Has an Interest in the FTX Bankruptcy Case

    The IRS hasn't made its intentions clear, but it has an attorney assigned to the case—and tax experts say there’s good reason for that.

  • Thousands of teachers take to Lisbon streets to demand higher wages

    In a fresh blow to Portugal's government, tens of thousands of Portuguese teachers and school staff poured into the streets of the capital Lisbon to demand higher wages and better working conditions in one of the biggest protests of recent years. During the peaceful demonstration, organised by the Union of All Education Professionals (STOP), protesters held banners and shouted slogans as they urged Education Minister Joao Costa to step down. "Teachers deserve a fair salary because we've worked all our lives... we've never been corrupt and we've never stolen like the bad example that is unfortunately coming from politicians," 62-year-old history teacher Maria Duarte said as waited for the march to kick off.

  • Clovis man arrested in Amarillo was wanted for possession of fentanyl, meth

    After the September search, a warrant was issued for the business owner, who had fled to Texas. The suspect was arrested in Amarillo Tuesday.

  • Biden's counsel finds five more classified pages at president's Delaware home

    Biden's special counsel, Richard Sauber, said he traveled to Biden's Wilmington home on Thursday to facilitate the handover to the Justice Department of a document with classified markings that was found there earlier. Biden's legal team acknowledged this week it had found classified documents relating to his time as vice president in the Obama administration at his Delaware home, including some in his garage.

  • Man Gets Hit By Car After Shooting And Killing A Wife And Mother Of Two In North Carolina

    A man who shot and killed a woman in North Carolina during the early hours of New Year’s Day was hit by a car soon after.

  • Two paramedics accused of murder over botched patient ride to hospital

    ‘These are two good people that find themselves in a very odd criminal case,’ lawyer says

  • White House knocked off course by Biden classified document revelations

    This week, news emerged that classified documents had been found at an office President Biden used during his time as vice president and at his residence in Wilmington, Del. Thus arrived the White House’s first real challenge — not yet a crisis, perhaps, but certainly a problem — of 2023.

  • 6 Types of Nontaxable Income You Can Make in 2023

    Generally speaking, income you earn from your job or business is fully taxable at the federal level and, where applicable, at the state level. Also See: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't...

  • Prince Harry: Memoir is about saving royals from themselves

    Prince Harry has said he had enough material for two memoirs, but that he held back because he didn't think his father and brother would “ever forgive" him. In the book, the 38-year-old revealed how his grief at the death of his mother, Princess Diana, affected him, and saw Harry detail his resentment at being the “spare to the heir."

  • Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert

    University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's body language in court is analyzed by Susan Constantine, a behavioral analyst who specializes in body language and detecting deception.

  • Walmart Shopper Intervenes in Dramatic Way to Knock Over Knife-Wielding Suspect

    A knife-wielding man who a witness said was “demanded $20” in a Walmart in Columbia, South Carolina, was disarmed in dramatic fashion, when one shopper hit him from behind with a pole.Footage recorded by LaQuanda Eichelberger shows a man in a red hoodie shouting and swearing inside the Walmart while brandishing a knife.“I was at the self checkout where I work and the customer came in and demanded $20,” Eichelberger told Storyful. “I saw he had a knife after him yelling demanding $20. I said ‘Oh, he has a knife’ to one of my managers who tried to confront him.”Another shopper, identified by local news as military veteran Demario Davis, is seen hitting the man in the red hoodie with a pole. The man falls to the ground and is then seen struggling with sheriff’s deputies, who cuff him.Local media reported that the man was assessed by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Crisis Intervention Team and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.Charges had yet to be filed, the report added. Credit: LaQuanda Eichelberger via Storyful

  • Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves seen talking to cops 3 months before murders

    Slain college student Kaylee Goncalves was captured on video speaking to police about a noise complaint at her home -- three months before she and three others were murdered there.

  • Four men sentenced in car break-in spree, shooting ATF agent & MPD officer with AR-15, records show

    Four men were sentenced after a string of violent carjackings, and shooting at police and an ATF agent.

  • Police visited Idaho murder victims' home 3 times since August to break up loud parties fueled by White Claw and country music

    Police reports and interviews with locals shed light on the party culture in Moscow, Idaho — where four students were killed in November.

  • New York Firefighter Accuses Chief of Raping Her as a ‘Birthday Present’

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Wantagh Fire Dept.A volunteer firefighter in the New York City suburbs says she was plied with alcohol and served up as a “birthday present” to a ranking officer by the department chief, after which both men violently raped her in a firehouse bathroom.“Had fun last night,” then-Wantagh Fire Department Chief Kenneth Kelly Jr. allegedly texted the victim the next morning. “But, remember, that’s between you me and Joe only forever.”Instead

  • Clinton County man charged in shooting death of family pet after social media campaign

    “No one has ever questioned the demeanor of my dog, not one,” the dog’s owner said.

  • Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s grad program had access to ‘crime lab’ with camera streams: insider

    Bryan Kohberger's, Idaho murder suspect, Ph.D. program at WSU maintains access to a "crime lab" database of bodycam videos and live streams from security cameras, a source says.

  • Woman stabbed teen multiple times on Indiana bus for being Chinese, according to affidavit

    A woman was arrested for stabbing an 18-year-old girl in the head multiple times on a Bloomington Transit bus in Indiana. Billie R. Davis, 56, repeatedly stabbed the teen using a pocket knife while she was waiting for the bus doors to open at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail at around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Bloomington Police Department officers responded to the scene and the victim, who had “blood flowing from her head,” was rushed to the hospital.

  • Oklahoma authorities make arrest in missing toddler Athena Brownfield's mysterious disappearance

    Oklahoma officials on Thursday arrested Alysia Adams on two counts of child neglect in connection to the Tuesday disappearance of Athena Brownfield, 4, from Cyril.