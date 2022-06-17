Portland man charged in fatal overdose enters guilty plea

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland resident accused of providing the fentanyl that led to another man's overdose death has entered a guilty plea after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Luis Junior Perez, 32, was charged in January with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

That count stemmed from the death — on Sept. 6, 2021 — of 53-year-old David Richard Riley.

Riley collapsed at his Portland home as a result of multiple-drug intoxication, according to an autopsy report.

Perez told Portland police that Riley had asked him for pain medication, and insisted he had no idea the two capsules he sold the Portland man — for $40 — could lead to a fatal overdose.

Perez acknowledged the man from whom he obtained the capsules later told him they had contained heroin.

That drug is frequently "cut" with fentanyl, an opioid pain medication.

Perez, who had been set to stand trial June 27, in recent days pleaded guilty to a reduced charge — dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony with a maximum 30-year sentence.

Under the terms of a plea bargain, Perez will be sentenced to between 12 and 20 years in prison by Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison.

The judge accepted the terms of the agreement and set sentencing for July 15.

