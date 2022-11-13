Portland man charged with reckless operation for driving 137 mph in New Hampshire

Nov. 13—A Portland man was charged with reckless operation Saturday after he was clocked driving at 137 miles on Interstate 95 near Portsmouth, New Hampshire according to police.

Darryl Germain, 20, was speeding at the high rate of speed at approximately 2:46 a.m. headed north on the interstate in the nearby town of Greenland, according to the New Hampshire State Police's Facebook page.

State Trooper Cameron Vetter initiated a traffic stop, identifying Germain as the driver of a 2021 Nissan Armada. The trooper saw an opened bottle of alcohol in the backseat of the vehicle.

Germain was taken into custody and charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcohol beverages by a minor, according to New Hampshire State Police. He has been released on bail.