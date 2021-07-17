Portland man in court in Vancouver credit union robbery

Jul. 16—A Portland man appeared in Clark County Superior Court on Friday accused of robbing the Columbia Credit Union in central Vancouver in May.

Judge Gregory Gonzales set bail for Jonathan Edward Monscone, 24, at $75,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 23.

The Vancouver Police Department responded around 1:20 p.m. May 31 to the bank, 3003 N.E. 62nd Ave., for reports of a robbery. A teller told police a man gave her a note that read "start with the hundreds no dye packs hurry." After the teller gave him money, the man ran from the bank, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A K-9 search in the direction the man reportedly ran found he had removed the clothes he wore inside the bank, court records state. Someone at a nearby apartment complex later told police they saw a man matching the robber's description leave the complex in a motorcycle.

Investigators identified the man as Monscone from surveillance video, Facebook photos of him and the motorcycle and from information from the police in Portland, where he is suspected in other bank robberies, according to the affidavit.