Portland man identified in grocery store parking lot stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was stabbed to death near a grocery store in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Sunday morning has been identified by Portland police.

Ladarius Davis, 43, died by homicide via stabbing, according to the medical examiner.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 3500 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue at 1:23 a.m., finding one Davis in the parking lot of a grocery store. Emergency medical services determined Davis was dead at the scene.

“The suspect or suspects left the scene before police were called, and no immediate arrests were made,” PPB said in a release. Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to contact police.

