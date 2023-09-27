Portland man who killed father sentenced for Wayne County firearm conviction

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Portland man convicted of killing his father was sentenced this week for a felony firearm conviction in Wayne Circuit Court.

In July, Jeremy W. Kelly, 51, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Jay Circuit Court.

In the Jay County case, he had been charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the February 2022 slaying of 71-year-old Gary W. Kelly.

The victim died of "multiple blunt force injuries" suffered during a struggle in his Portland home along South Vine Street.

Kelly pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in June after striking a deal with Jay County prosecutors. The 30-year sentence imposed by Judge Brian Hutchison was the maximum for a Level 2 felony conviction.

The day of his father's slaying, Kelly was arrested in Richmond, where he was found to have his father's wallet and credit cards.

Two firearms — a handgun and a shotgun — were also found in Kelly's vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Because of a record that included five prior felony convictions — for criminal confinement, battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, intimidation and battery against a public safety officer — Kelly is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Authorities said Kelly that day had also been in the Wayne County town of Milton, where he reportedly "began to yell at a female that he was the devil and to get into his car."

On May 30, the Portland man pleaded guilty in Wayne Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Judge April Drake this week imposed a nine-year sentence for Kelly's Wayne County convictions.

That term will be served after Kelly completes the 30-year sentence he received in Portland.

