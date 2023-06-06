Portland man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in father's slaying

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 51-year-old Portland man has formally admitted to killing his father.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin Monday in the Jay Circuit Court trial of Jeremy W. Kelly, charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Instead, Kelly struck a deal with Jay County prosecutors and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

The murder charge —which carried a possible 65-year sentence — and the robbery count will be dismissed. Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison set sentencing for July 14.

Kelly was accused of killing 71-year-old Gary W. Kelly on Feb. 25, 2022, in the victim's home along South Vine Street. An autopsy indicated the elder Kelly died as a result of "multiple blunt force injuries," according to a news release.

Witnesses told investigators the father and son had a heated argument the night before the slaying.

When he was later arrested in Wayne County, Jeremy Kelly had his father's wallet and credit cards, investigators said.

Two firearms — a handgun and a shotgun — were found in Kelly's vehicle at the time of his arrest.

The Portland man last week pleaded guilty in Wayne Circuit Court to related counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Judge April Drake set sentencing in that case for July 3.

The sentences received in the two cases will be served consecutively, according to the Jay County plea agreement.

According to court documents, Kelly's record includes prior convictions for criminal confinement, battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, intimidation and battery against a public safety officer.

