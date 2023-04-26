Portland man pleads not guilty to killing Granny's Burritos founder

Apr. 26—A Portland man who prosecutors allege stabbed his neighbor to death pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Wednesday.

Jonathan Alas, 27, faces the charge for the death of Christopher Godin, 58, who once ran a popular burrito shop in the Old Port. His trial is tentatively scheduled for August 2024.

Both men lived at 263 Cumberland Avenue where on Friday, Feb. 17, police found Godin dead with multiple stab wounds by the apartment's main entrance. Alas was found in his apartment, just two doors down from Godin's on the first floor, with a single puncture wound in his abdomen.

First responders brought him to Maine Medical Center where, days later, he made his first court appearance via Zoom and a judge ordered that he be held without bail.

One of several neighbors who spoke with police told officers he saw a younger man with dark hair stabbing Godin with what looked like a kitchen knife and called 911, according to an affidavit filed by Portland Police Detective Andjelko Napijalo.

The neighbor didn't identify the man as Alas, but believed he was on drugs because "he seemed to be pretty mellow about the whole thing," the affidavit states.

"He turned around and looked at me, and he turned back and stabbed him (Godin) again," the neighbor said. "Like he wasn't in any type of shock at all."

Alas entered the courtroom Wednesday afternoon wearing a formal gray overcoat and a collared shirt. His statements were brief — he assured the judge that he understood his rights and the nature of his indictment. He waived an option to have that indictment read to him.

Alas' attorney, Matthew Crockett, said that it is still too early to say whether he and co-counsel James Howaniec will request a Harnish hearing to reconsider bail.

The arraignment offered no new details on the state's case against Alas, nor any insights on a potential motive for the alleged attack.

An affidavit for Alas' arrest confirmed that the two were neighbors for several months leading to Godin's death.

Story continues

Several neighbors who spoke with police mentioned a shirtless young man with dark hair, who was either holding or standing near a large knife, according to the affidavit.

Police said they later found three Farberware kitchen knives in Alas' apartment — a large steak knife with a bloody blade and handle, and two smaller knives across the room near a large puddle of blood.

Police also found an empty package for the knives nearby, with a Renys price sticker on the front, the affidavit states.

Surveillance footage from the Renys on Congress Street showed Alas purchasing a package of Faberware knives from the store on the morning of Jan. 13 for $9.48.

Blood patterns in Alas' apartment suggested he was not bleeding prior to entering the unit, the affidavit stated.

In Godin's apartment the Saturday after his death, there was some blood on the doorknob and the doorframe inside. A bed in the middle of the apartment was made, with a pair of blue jeans, a black plastic back and a pack of wipes on top. The TV was still on. There was a yellow bike on the floor by the door, the affidavit said.

Godin was well known in Portland as the founder of Granny's Burritos, a restaurant that for many years was synonymous with Old Port nightlife before it moved to the Portland Public Market and closed in 2017.

Friends told the Portland Press Herald in February that Godin was a kind and generous business owner.

"There was never anyone in the world as kind," said Jeff Glidden, a friend of Godin's, in an interview with the Press Herald in February. "He was so loving, and so full of life. He never cared much about his own circumstance, you know. He was just always there for you with a smile."

Alas has a criminal background that includes convictions for domestic violence assault in 2018 and 2019 and for indecent conduct, aggravated assault and attempted unlawful sexual contact in 2020, according to records from the Maine Statue Bureau of Identification.

In the 2020 case, according to an affidavit filed by Westbrook police, Alas attempted to force himself on a woman at Spring Harbor Hospital, a psychiatric facility where he was sent after prison, as the two were hanging out in the community room watching a movie and talking.

He pulled the woman into his room and dropped his pants, but she was able to leave. He later entered the woman's room, attempted to force himself on her and pulled her pants down, but a nurse walked in, according to the affidavit.

His attorney at the time said the allegations against Alas "do not illustrate the rational actions of a rational human being," court records said.