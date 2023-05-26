Portland man sentenced to 26 years for confinement, intimidation

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland man convicted of holding his wife against her will at knifepoint has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

A Jay Circuit Court jury on April 28 found Chance Logan Michael Mata, 26, guilty of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and intimidation.

The jury also determined Mata was a habitual offender.

Testimony at his trial indicated Mata threatened his wife with a knife and refused to allow her to leave their apartment on Jan. 27.

At a sentencing hearing this week, Judge Brian Hutchison imposed a 13-year sentence for Mata's convictions, and added 13 years as a penalty for the habitual offender finding.

According to court records, Mata had earlier been convicted of crimes including battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, criminal mischief, dealing in meth and intimidation.

The judge indicated he would consider reducing Mata's sentence if the Portland man completes an extensive program for substance abusers while incarcerated.

Mata in March was charged with two counts of fraud, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison, in Jay Circuit Court. A trial date has not yet been set in that case.

In other court news:

Burglary case: A Muncie resident convicted of burglary has received a one-year sentence.

Kimberley H. Buton, 29, had pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. At a hearing week, Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Judi Calhoun imposed a four-year sentence with three years suspended.

