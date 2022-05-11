Portland man sentenced to 7 years for robbing Eugene marijuana dispensary Green Therapy

A Portland man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Wednesday for robbing a Eugene marijuana dispensary in 2019.

Defendant Timothy Christopher Gaines had pleaded guilty in February to using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. Gaines was affiliated with two allied Portland street gangs: the Hoover Criminal Gang and Unthank Park Hustlers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice in a news release Wednesday.

Gaines, 30, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

Gaines had been accused of stealing several jars of marijuana and $912 in cash on Dec. 19, 2019, from Green Therapy at 85938 Highway 99 in south Eugene's Goshen area. Gaines brandished a gun during the robbery and pointed it at an employee cowering on the floor, according to the DOJ.

On June 25, 2020, Gaines was charged by a criminal complaint with Hobbs Act robbery. Later, on July 23, 2020, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging Gaines with the same crime. A superseding indictment on Oct. 20, 2020, added the charge of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

On Feb. 14, 2022, Gaines pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Eugene Police Department and Portland Police Bureau.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Timothy Gaines sentenced for 2019 Eugene dispensary robbery