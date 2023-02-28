Portland man sentenced for child pornography, sex abuse charges

Feb. 27—A Portland man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for charges involving child pornography and sex abuse in Clatsop County.

Blake Edward Lassiter, 30, pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to three counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree. Twenty-one other counts of encouraging child sexual abuse — first and second degree — were dismissed.

According to the indictment, Lassiter duplicated visual recordings of sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

The crimes occurred between January 2020 and March 2021.